KYBURZ (CBS13) – Drivers heading up to South Lake Tahoe along Highway 50 are being warned about significant delays after a big rig caught fire on the roadway.
The fire happened a little after 11:30 a.m. just east of Kyburz.
Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the flames spread to the vegetation along the shoulder.
Highway 50 was shut down for a time in both directions, but the eastbound lane has now reopened. One-way traffic control is being set up soon to get westbound traffic through, Caltrans says.
No estimated time of full reopening has been given yet.