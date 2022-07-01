KYBURZ (CBS13) – Drivers heading up to Lake Tahoe are dealing with significant traffic incidents on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 Friday.
On Highway 50, a big rig caught fire a little after 11:30 a.m. just east of Kyburz. Exactly what led up to the big rig catching fire is unclear, but the flames spread to the vegetation along the shoulder.
Highway 50 was shut down for a time in both directions, but the eastbound lane has now reopened. One-way traffic control is being set up soon to get westbound traffic through, Caltrans says. No estimated time of full reopening has been given yet.
On I-80, Caltrans says a vehicle fire near Colfax has shut down all westbound lanes. One eastbound lane was also closed down so emergency vehicles could stage. Traffic is currently being diverted off Rollins Lake Road.
Authorities say drivers heading up both freeways should expect delays.