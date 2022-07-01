SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders are set to hold a special council meeting on Friday about claims one council member doesn’t live in the district he represents.
The Sacramento Bee reported Sean Loloee, who represents Del Paso Heights, actually lives in Granite Bay in a home owned by his wife.
Loloee says his wife and their children live there, but he still lives in Sacramento.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg has since called for a special council meeting to publicly address the questions and for Loloee to explain where he has lived since being elected.
That meeting is set to start at 4 p.m. Friday.