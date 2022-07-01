Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Instagram & Facebook @vangogh.experience
http://www.vangoghexpo.com/Sacramento
Ruby’s Bakery
11 South Church Street
Lodi, CA
9 am – 2 pm
Instagram @bringingithome_
http://www.bringingithome.com
AAAHOF Poetry Night
Poetry Night In The 209 Presented By African American Athletes Hall of Fame
Sat, July 2, 2022
8:30 PM – 11:00 PM
Huddle Cowork
110 North San Joaquin Street
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/poetry-night-in-the-209-presented-by-african-american-athletes-hall-of-fame-tickets-354866403967