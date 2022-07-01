STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning.
Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once.READ MORE: Police: Modesto School Custodian Allegedly Placed Hidden Camera In Staff Bathroom
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.READ MORE: Big Rig Fire Causes Delays On Highway 50 Near Kyburz
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point.MORE NEWS: List: 4th Of July Events In The Sacramento Area
The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.