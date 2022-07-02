OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — All evacuation orders were lifted but roadblocks remain in place following a house fire that spread to nearby vegetation in the Olivehurst area on Saturday.
Roadblocks were put up on Ardmore Avenue between 9th and 11th avenues, on Fleming Way between 9th and 11th, and on 11th between Fleming and Ardmore, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said.READ MORE: 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Sacramento Hindu Temple
A house in the area of 11th Avenue and Fleming Way was fully engulfed in flames, officials said. The flames spread to nearby vegetation but firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the flames by the late afternoon.READ MORE: Miracle Baby In Lodi With Rare Condition Reaches First Birthday
It caused mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings for residents living in zones OLI-E026 and OLI-E126, but those have since been lifted.
Anyone displaced by the fire was advised to go to a shelter set up at Yuba County Health and Human Services at 5730 Packard Avenue in Linda. Animal care services will also be available there for anyone in need of assistance.MORE NEWS: How To Keep Your Animals Calm And Safe This July 4
No injuries have been reported at this time.