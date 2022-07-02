SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keegan Murray, the no. 4 pick in this year’s NBA draft, had 26 points and eight rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings past the Golden State Warriors 86-68 in the second game of the California Classic on Saturday.

The Kings announced shortly before the game that Murray had signed his rookie contract. He didn’t disappoint, making 10 of 14 shots from the floor, and 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

“The confidence grew throughout the game and my teammates kept giving me the ball,” Murray said.

Neemias Queta scored 12 points and Alex O’Connell finished with 10 for the Kings. Elijah Brown, the son of new Kings coach Mike Brown, got into the game toward the end for Sacramento.

Gui Santos scored 23 points for Golden State. Payton Willis added 12 for the Warriors — who played with Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion and the MVP of this past season’s NBA Finals, looking on from the stands.

LAKERS 100, HEAT 66

Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the California Classic with a 100-66 victory over the Miami Heat.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 points and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season.

Also getting into the act for Los Angeles: Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, who won three of his four titles as a member of the Lakers — and his fourth as a member of the Heat. Shareef O’Neal had six points and six rebounds in 16 minutes for the Lakers.

Javonte Smart scored 13 points for Miami, while Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Allman Jr. each finished with 11. The Heat shot only 28% from the field.

First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami. The No. 27 overall pick signed his rookie contract earlier Saturday.

“We just didn’t get in a good rhythm,” Jovic said. “I think tomorrow will be a lot better.”

UPCOMING

The California Classic is one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the one in which all 30 teams participate.

Only the Lakers, Heat, Golden State and Sacramento compete in the California Classic, which concludes Sunday with a two-game slate. Miami plays Sacramento and Golden State plays against the Lakers.

The Salt Lake City Summer League — featuring Memphis, Philadelphia, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City, and host Utah — runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Summer League in Las Vegas opens Thursday night, with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero set to play in the first game when Orlando takes on Houston.

