SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after a driver crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple on La Mancha Way, officials said Saturday.
The Sacramento Fire Department the person injured was inside the building and suffered non-critical injuries.
A photo from the scene shows major damage to the building and front end of the SUV involved in the collision.
At this point, it is unclear what caused the vehicle to go off the roadway.
There has been no word on if anyone was arrested.