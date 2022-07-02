NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Evacuation orders have been placed in Nevada County due to some structure fires burning near the Rices Fire.
The fires are burning in the areas of Bridgeport and French Corral.READ MORE: Amador County Couple's Art Raises Nearly $200K For Wildfire Victims
Nevada County said the evacuation orders were for the areas north of the South Yuba River and Pleasant Valley Road; south of Cranston Road; east of the Yuba River, Cranston Road and Rices Crossing Road; and west of Pleasant Valley Road.READ MORE: Rices Fire In Nevada County Now 35% Contained; Several Homes Destroyed
It is unclear what caused the fires and if they are related to the Rices Fire which is burning in the same general area.MORE NEWS: Roadblocks Put Up, Evacuations Lifted For Fire In Olivehurst
As of Saturday, the Rices Fire remained at 904 acres burned while containment sits at 35%. Full containment is expected by Tuesday, Cal Fire said.