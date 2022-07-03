LA HABRA (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver and his passenger were killed after crashing into another car following a high-speed police chase in Southern California.
Police say the driver of the second car was hospitalized with minor injuries following the collision late Friday in Rowland Heights, southeast of Los Angeles.
The driver and passenger, who were not immediately identified, died at the scene of the crash.
