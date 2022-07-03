SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you lose your lizard? That’s what the city is asking after a colorful iguana was found on the loose in Natomas.
The iguana was discovered in the 1800 block of Golden Willow Avenue in Natomas, a residential neighborhood. The city is asking for the owner to come forward soon because Front Street Animal Shelter is not well-prepared to house the reptiles.
Until the iguana’s owner comes forward, experienced iguana lovers who are able to foster it (and have the right setup) are asked to email jhuggins@cityofsacramento.org.
