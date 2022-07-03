Toro's Single In 9th Sends Mariners Over AthleticsPinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Saturday.

Sheets Drives In Two, White Sox Hold Off Giants 5-3Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Rookie Keegan Murray Leads Kings To Win Over Reigning Champ Warriors 86-68 In California ClassicKeegan Murray, the no. 4 pick in this year's NBA draft, had 26 points and eight rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings past the Golden State Warriors 86-68 in the second game of the California Classic on Saturday.

Sean Murphy's 2 RBIs Lift Oakland To 3-1 Win Over MarinersSean Murphy was largely responsible for James Kaprielian finally picking up his first victory of the season on the mound. Both in the game Murphy called behind the plate and what he did with the bat.