RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A child has been rescued and three adults are missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista.
The Rio Vista Fire Department says, on Sunday, they received the report of three adults in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge. They responded to the incident and say the child has been rescued. The adults remain missing.READ MORE: What's Open And What's Closed This Fourth Of July
Officials say they have transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery.READ MORE: Firefighters Rescue Kitten Trapped In Tennessee Walmart Pepsi Machine
The fire department says they are coordinating their efforts with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement personnel.MORE NEWS: Stray Iguana Found In Natomas
No further information about the incident has been released.