TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A big rig driver escaped without getting hurt after a crash along Interstate 80 in Truckee on Monday morning.
The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. near Donner Pass Road.
#TrafficAlert in @NevadaCountyCA: 🚨The #1 (left) lane BLOCKED🚧 on westbound Interstate 80 @ Donner Lake due to traffic collision. No estimated time of reopening. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CHPGoldRun @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF pic.twitter.com/4KI7Msj8QB
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 4, 2022
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig – which was traveling westbound – ended up on its side on the eastbound direction.
Traffic is light in the area, officers say, but one lane is closed as crews clean up the mess.