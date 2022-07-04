SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A three-year-old girl is recovering at the UC Davis Medical Center after being bit by a rattlesnake in Chico over the weekend.
Her mom says Alice was helping her dad take out the trash around 10 p.m. Saturday when she was bit.READ MORE: Inderkum High Coach Killed, 4 Hurt In Shooting Outside Sacramento Nightclub
Alice’s parents rushed her to a hospital in Chico before she was flown to UC Davis.READ MORE: 'They're Hurting': Family Of Injured Folsom Marine Stresses Need For More Military Mental Health Support
“She was in a lot of pain for a little bit. It was hard for her to calm down,” Tia Germar said. “But they gave her some anti-venom and some pain medication and she’s doing a lot better now.”
Tia says the girl is now in good spirits and has been enjoying the popsicles at the hospital.MORE NEWS: All Rices Fire Evacuation Orders And Warnings Lifted As Containment Grows To 65%
California is home to a total of seven species of rattlesnake, Fish and Wildlife says. A bite from a rattlesnake requires immediate medical attention.