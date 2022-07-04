JACKSON (CBS13) — Evacuation orders were issued Monday afternoon as fire crews battle two fast-moving wildfires in the Sierra foothills.
One of the fires, named the Electra Fire, is burning in the Electra Road area near Jackson, which is located roughly 50 miles southeast of Sacramento. Fire officials say the blaze is burning at a dangerous rate and spreading in dry grass along the Amador and Calaveras county boarder.
According to officials, Cal-Fire has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the area of Butte Mountain Road. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for all residents in a two-mile radius around Lake Tabeau. Per PG&E, electrical outages in the area are affecting roughly 1,900 households.
A location for human sheltering has been set up at the Italian Picnic Grounds, on Highway 49 in Sutter Creek. The American Red Cross is responding. Evacuated residents with large and small animals can bring them to the Amador County Fairgrounds.
Meanwhile, another vegetation fire, dubbed the Jandar Fire, is burning near Bangor, which is about 70 miles north of Sacramento. Fire officials say the flames are moving at a “rapid to dangerous rate.”
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Bangor Zone 920. Additionally, Bangor Zone 837 and Bangor Zone 919 are under evacuation warnings.
This a developing story. Check back for more.