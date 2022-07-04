SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vegetation fire threatened four Sacramento homes Monday, but crews were able to extinguish the flames and save the homes.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says firefighters responded to the vegetation fire at the intersection of Persimmon and Pomegranate avenues naer the Parkway neighborhood. The fire got into one home and came close to three others.
Crews knocked down the blaze before any major damage was done to the one home the flames touched. The others were saved from the fire.
No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.