SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and several others hurt early Monday morning.
The incident happened in the area of 15th and L streets.
Sacramento police have confirmed that one person has died and four people were hurt in the shooting.
No information about the extent of the injuries has been released.
Police have also not detailed exactly what led up to the shooting or any suspect description.
Several streets in the immediate area – include J, L and 15th – are closed due to the investigation.