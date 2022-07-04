JACKSON (CBS13) — More than 70 people are stuck in a PG&E powerhouse Monday evening as a fast-moving wildfire burns in the Sierra foothills near the Amador and Calaveras county line southeast of Jackson.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, dubbed the Electra Fire, started near Vox Beach, a popular recreation area. A deputy evacuated over 70 people at the beach into a nearby hydroelectric powerhouse along the North Fork Mokelumne River. In a statement, PG&E said that the people inside are being provided with water and shelter.

“CAL FIRE officials on the scene will determine when it is safe for the residents to leave the area,” the PG&E statement said.

A man inside the powerhouse with his family told CBS13 over the phone that fire officials are waiting for the fire to pass before allowing people to drive out on the road along the river, which is currently blocked by fire equipment. The man said his family was enjoying the Fourth of July holiday on the beach when what they thought was a bonfire “took off” and fire crews quickly evacuated the area.

The Electra Fire is burning at a dangerous rate, officials say, adding that it’s consumed more than 900 acres of dry grass and brush. A massive plume of smoke from the fire can be seen from communities surrounding Sacramento, which is roughly 50 miles from Jackson.

As of 6 p.m., the Electra Fire is 0% contained and threatens more than 100 buildings. As such, the fire has prompted evacuations and road closures in the area.

Cal-Fire has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the area of Butte Mountain Road. Additionally, an evacuation order is also in place in a two-mile radius around Lake Tabeau, affecting several roads, such as Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road at Clinton Bar Road.

A location for human sheltering has been set up at the Italian Picnic Grounds, on Highway 49 in Sutter Creek. The American Red Cross is responding. Evacuated residents with large and small animals can bring them to the Amador County Fairgrounds.

According to fire officials, one firefighter was hurt battling the flames and was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Another Wildfire Burns Near Bangor

Meanwhile, another wildfire, dubbed the Jan Dar Fire, is burning near Bangor, which is about 70 miles north of Sacramento. Fire officials say the flames are moving at a “rapid to dangerous rate.”

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Bangor Zone 920, but it’s since been dropped to an evacuation warning. Warnings are also in place in Bangor Zone 837 and Bangor Zone 919.

According to Cal-Fire, the Jan Dar fire has burned roughly 30 acres and is 20% contained.