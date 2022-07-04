Recipe: *Court’s Mac & Cheese*
You’ll need:
McCormick Alfredo Sauce (Requires milk & butter)
Shredded cheddar cheese
Shredded mozzarella cheese
Shredded pepper jack cheese
Your favorite pasta noodles
While your pasta is cooking, prepare the alfredo sauce Once the pasta has cooked, toss it in the alfredo sauce making sure the pasta is covered and set aside In a greased casserole dish (I use olive oil spray), layer pasta and cover with a mix of the cheeses saving enough for the 2nd layer…repeat layer.
Bake for at least 40 minutes at 375 degrees…if it’s not bubbling around the edges let it cook a little longer.
Recipe: *Tracy’s Key Lime Cake*
https://www.southernliving.com/recipes/key-lime-pound-cake?utm_source=smsshare
Recipe: *Dina’s Quinoa Salad*
1 cup uncooked quinoa (once cooked, allow to cool before adding in other ingredients)
1 can black beans, rinsed + drained
1 can garbanzo beans, rinsed + drained
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1/4 red onion, chopped
1 cup frozen corn
Cherry tomatoes
Feta cheese
Cilantro
Balsamic vinaigrette
Keep cool in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve!
Slaw for Sliders from TinaMix together: 1/2 cup thinly sliced green cabbage 1/2 cup thinly sliced red cabbage 1 or 2 teaspoons of red wine vinegar 1 or 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil salt & pepper to taste Pork Sliders – I used Jack Daniel’s Pulled Pork. All you have to do is heat up. Tofu Sliders – I cut extra firm tofu into pieces and fried in vegetable oil until lightly golden brown. Dry off the oil with a paper towel. Add your favorite BBQ sauce and mix. I used Sweet Baby Ray’s. Bread – I used King’s Hawaiian rolls and toasted top and bottom pieces. How to Assemble: Put 1 heaping TBL of bbq meat/tofu on the toasted bottom roll. Add the slaw on top of the meat. Top with a toasted top roll. Serve up and enjoy!
Old Town Auburn 4th of July
Lincoln Way, Near Historic Firehouse
8:00am – Pancake Breakfast
10:30am – 4th of July Parade
https://oldtownauburnca.com/
facebook.com/changeofpacedavis
instagram: a_change_of_pace
twitter: acopfoundation
website: changeofpace.com
Hagan Park, 2197 Chase Drive in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova July 4th Celebration
http://www.RanchoCordovaJuly4th.com
@ CordovaCommunityCouncil
@CityofRanchoCordova/CityofRCordova
Painting With A Purpose!
Saturday 7/16, Noon – 3pm
$10 per person
510.299.2031
IG: orphankittenrescue.info
Orphankittenrescue.info@gmail.com
Zoo Eating Contest
$10 Admission at Sacramento Zoo
All Day Today, July 4th
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento
http://www.saczoo.com
http://www.instagram.com/sacramentozoo
Field of Flags
10385 E. Stockton Boulevard, Elk Grove
Open Through Tonight at 9
http://www.endofwatchfund.com/fieldofflags
Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen
Next Workshop April 30 JAMS!
IG: gypsycowgirlkitchenco
FB: gypsycowgirlkitchen.com
41st Street Parade
Today from 11am – 4pm
41st St between J & M
IMAX Theater
1211 K St
Sacramento
Wednesday
6pm Red Carpet
7pm Film Premiere
The Big Hysto: A Black Womb Revolution
https://www.muganzoentertainment.com/
Instagram: @Muganzo Entertainment
Twitter: @melissa_muganzo