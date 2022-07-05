SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Fairfield on Tuesday.
The fire can be seen burning on the hills near Cordelia. Cal Fire, whose crews are responding to help local agencies, says the flames are burning near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road.
According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation order is now is in effect for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road east to Thomasson Lane and all residents on Thomasson Lane.
Evacuation ORDER due to wildfire for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Rd east to Thomasson Ln including all residents on Thomasson Ln. Leave now the area is closed to public access. Map: https://t.co/jF9B3Qinhc More info, https://t.co/EYTRdHrxqH #NelsonFire
— SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) July 5, 2022
Updates to follow.