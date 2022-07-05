CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Cordelia, Fairfield News, Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire near Fairfield on Tuesday.

The fire can be seen burning on the hills near Cordelia. Cal Fire, whose crews are responding to help local agencies, says the flames are burning near Thomasson Lane and Cordelia Road.

According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation order is now is in effect for all residents from 2490 Cordelia Road east to Thomasson Lane and all residents on Thomasson Lane.

Updates to follow. 