JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines:

7:57 a.m.

Cal Fire says the Electra Fire has grown to 3,034 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said in their morning situation update that there continues to be a threat to critical power infrastructure in the area.

The rugged terrain of the area also continues to complicate the fire fight. Containment still stands at 0% and no date of expected full containment has been given by Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place.

Previous day’s (July 5) updates below:

After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety late Monday as crews continue to battle the Electra Fire, which is burning in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line. According to fire officials, the wildfire is not contained and is moving toward Calaveras County.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started in the afternoon near Vox Beach, a recreation area on Electra Road, a few miles southeast of Jackson. A deputy quickly evacuated the roughly 100 people at beach, bringing them to a nearby hydroelectric powerhouse along the North Fork Mokelumne River. A worker at the powerhouse let them inside, and PG&E provided the people with shelter and water.

John Sullivan, who was inside the powerhouse, told CBS13 over the phone that he was at the beach with his wife and children celebrating the Fourth of July holiday when they saw what looked like a bonfire get out of control. While people tried to leave, the fire blocked the road out, and a deputy on the scene evacuated them to the power plant.

Sullivan said fire officials planned to let the fire pass before letting people leave the power plant, but the road became blocked by fire equipment and fallen trees. Still, those inside the plant remained hopeful they’d soon return home, even as nightfall approached.

Final update before I head back to Sacramento for the night. Fire is over 1000 acres and moving eastward into Caloveras county. The 100 people that were at PG&E Powerhouse are safe. Crews optimistic about fight ahead. #ElectraFire cc @CBSSacramento — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) July 5, 2022

Around 11 p.m., everyone inside the powerplant had been escorted to safety, according to PG&E officials. Meanwhile, the fire had consumed roughly 1,000 acres and jumped over the river into Calaveras County. While more than 100 buildings were threatened by the flames, none had yet been lost. Evacuation orders were issued on both sides of the river.

On the Amador County side, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area of Butte Mountain Road, as well as for a two-mile radius around Lake Tabeau, affecting several roads, such as Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road. In Calaveras County, an evacuation order was issued for areas northeast of Mokelumne Hill.

The American Red Cross has set up two shelters: one in Calaveras County inside San Andreas Town Hall, and another in Amador County at the Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek. People with animals in Amador County can take them to Laughton Ranch in Jackson, officials say.

CAL FIRE says crews will battle the fire overnight. Currently, the fire is tracking toward Calaveras County, and weather conditions are dry with winds around 10 mph.

“We’re hoping to make good progress overnight with our engines, crews and dozers,” said Jed Gaines, a CAL FIRE battalion chief. “We’ll be working through the night to do what we can to get this thing extinguished.”

Earlier in the evening, crews were cutting fire lines while planes dropped retardant in the area. An update on the fire is slated to be given at 7 a.m. Tuesday.