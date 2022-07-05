SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Village Centre Drive this week, the Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday.
Officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July to a report of a suspicious death in the area. Firefighters initially responded and called police to the scene based on the deceased person's injuries, investigators said.
There is no information available on a suspect.
Sacramento police said homicide investigators will process the scene and search for potential witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.