CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot dead in his Carmichael home on the Fourth of July, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said dispatchers received a call shortly after 4 a.m. Monday from a man who said he went to his friend’s home on El Vita Way and found him dead.
The deceased had at least one gunshot wound. He has not yet been identified.
The sheriff’s office said there was no information available on a suspect.