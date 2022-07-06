EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pet owners in east Sacramento are on alert after a coyote killed a cat in the middle of the day and left the dead animal on a homeowner’s front lawn.
CBS13 obtained security footage from a homeowner that shows a coyote with the cat on the sidewalk in the area.
The attack happened in the middle of the day Wednesday with cars and people passing by. In the video, the coyote, which doesn’t seem concerned about the busy street, leaves the cat and returns back several times.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they’re aware of the incident and are asking people to report any coyote activity in their neighborhood.