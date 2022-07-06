JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines:

7:36 a.m.

Firefighters have continued to gain ground against the Electra Fire overnight into Wednesday.

Cal Fire reports that the fire remains 3,900 acres in size, but containment is now up to 10%. Further, Cal Fire says they expect full containment by July 18.

Crews report that humidity recovery in the early morning hours helped quell fire activity.

Firefighters will be working on strengthening control lines on Wednesday.

Previous day’s (July 5) updates below:

9:45 p.m.

State officials said the Electra Fire had grown to more than 3,900 acres in size — a nearly 900-acre jump from Tuesday morning.

Despite the growth, firefighters were able to make progress by gaining 5% containment on the blaze, according to the Cal Fire.

More than 1,200 structures remain threatened by the fire. So far, no structures have been destroyed.

One firefighter has been injured, Cal Fire said.

6:22 p.m.

Two locations in Calaveras County are acting as evacuation camping sites for those impacted by the Electra Fire.

One site is located at the county fairgrounds at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp. The other is located at the Camanche South Shore Recreation Area at 11700 Wade Lane in Valley Springs.

The county Office of Emergency Services emphasized that the sites are not shelters and there was no indoor space available. Space is available for those with RVs, tents, trailers or vehicles. Pets are welcome.

1:21 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones have now been expanded, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says.

Residents are being told to refer to this map. People can also enter their address in this website to see if it falls inside the order or warning zones.

In Calaveras County, evacuation warnings are now being issued for the following zones: 353, 354, 342, 343, 328, 329, and 330.

Road closures are also in effect throughout the area. The following intersections are closed: Highway 88 at Tabeau Road, Highway 88 at Mount Zion Road, Clinton Road at Butte Mountain Road, Clinton Road at Amador Lane, Clinton Road at West Clinton Road

10 a.m.

PG&E says about 15,000 customers are still without power in parts of Amador and Calaveras counties as of Tuesday morning. Crews preemptively de-energized several distribution lines at the request of Cal Fire.

The utility company also says they have a number of assets possibly at-risk due to the Electra Fire.

7:57 a.m.

Cal Fire says the Electra Fire has grown to 3,034 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said in their morning situation update that there continues to be a threat to critical power infrastructure in the area.

The rugged terrain of the area also continues to complicate the fire fight. Containment still stands at 0% and no date of expected full containment has been given by Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place.

Previous day’s (July 5) updates below:

After being stranded in a PG&E powerplant for hours, roughly 100 people were evacuated to safety late Monday as crews continue to battle the Electra Fire, which is burning in the Sierra foothills along the Amador and Calaveras county line. According to fire officials, the wildfire is not contained and is moving toward Calaveras County.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started in the afternoon near Vox Beach, a recreation area on Electra Road, a few miles southeast of Jackson. A deputy quickly evacuated the roughly 100 people at beach, bringing them to a nearby hydroelectric powerhouse along the North Fork Mokelumne River. A worker at the powerhouse let them inside, and PG&E provided the people with shelter and water.

John Sullivan, who was inside the powerhouse, told CBS13 over the phone that he was at the beach with his wife and children celebrating the Fourth of July holiday when they saw what looked like a bonfire get out of control. While people tried to leave, the fire blocked the road out, and a deputy on the scene evacuated them to the power plant.

Sullivan said fire officials planned to let the fire pass before letting people leave the power plant, but the road became blocked by fire equipment and fallen trees. Still, those inside the plant remained hopeful they’d soon return home, even as nightfall approached.

Final update before I head back to Sacramento for the night. Fire is over 1000 acres and moving eastward into Caloveras county. The 100 people that were at PG&E Powerhouse are safe. Crews optimistic about fight ahead. #ElectraFire cc @CBSSacramento — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) July 5, 2022

Around 11 p.m., everyone inside the powerplant had been escorted to safety, according to PG&E officials. Meanwhile, the fire had consumed roughly 1,000 acres and jumped over the river into Calaveras County. While more than 100 buildings were threatened by the flames, none had yet been lost. Evacuation orders were issued on both sides of the river.

On the Amador County side, a mandatory evacuation order was issued for the area of Butte Mountain Road, as well as for a two-mile radius around Lake Tabeau, affecting several roads, such as Amador Lane, Fig Tree Lane, Ponderosa Way, Clinton Road, and Tabeau Road. In Calaveras County, an evacuation order was issued for areas northeast of Mokelumne Hill.

The American Red Cross has set up two shelters: one in Calaveras County inside San Andreas Town Hall, and another in Amador County at the Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek. People with animals in Amador County can take them to Laughton Ranch in Jackson, officials say.

CAL FIRE says crews will battle the fire overnight. Currently, the fire is tracking toward Calaveras County, and weather conditions are dry with winds around 10 mph.

“We’re hoping to make good progress overnight with our engines, crews and dozers,” said Jed Gaines, a CAL FIRE battalion chief. “We’ll be working through the night to do what we can to get this thing extinguished.”

Earlier in the evening, crews were cutting fire lines while planes dropped retardant in the area. An update on the fire is slated to be given at 7 a.m. Tuesday.