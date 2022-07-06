MOKELUMNE HILL (CBS13) — Animals and art collided in Mokelumne Hill, and a hefty hog named Charlotte with a passion for painting was getting high praise for producing some award-winning work.

This pot-bellied “Pigcasso” is proof that cloven hooves carry a lot of creativity.

“The first series that she did is her blue period, which is kind of where the Pigcasso came from, and then she does this really pretty kind of pinkish-red, so that’s kind of her Georgia O’Keeffe phase if you will,” said Jenny Manuelli, Charlotte’s owner.

Two-year-old Charlotte is the animal artist behind nearly a dozen abstract pieces. Using kid-friendly, non-toxic paints, Manuelli sprinkles cheerios and granola around the canvas and lets the nearly 300-pounder go to work.

“She’s got unique style, and each one is so different, but it’s just fun,” Manuelli said. “It’s super fun to see her create something and see the results.”

And those results don’t stink. Charlotte’s work recently scored some big recognition and earned her blue ribbons for first place at both the Mother Lode and Calaveras County fairs.

“It brought tears to my eyes just because the point is getting across, the message is getting across,” Manuelli said. “This is for fun. This is for smiles. This is for inspiration.”

It’s a first-of-its-kind win for a four-legged contestant with skills so popular, she now has her own Instagram, or in this case, Instaham account.

“I know what she’s brought into my life. If I can share that with people, that’s what it’s about,” Manuelli said.

Charlotte is also bringing home some bacon. One of her paintings recently sold for $25.

You can see more of Charlotte’s work at the end of the month when her art will be shown at the Amador County Fair.