RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle.READ MORE: Bodies Recovered Of 3 Adults Who Jumped In To Rescue Child Who Fell Into Sacramento River Near Rio Vista
At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.READ MORE: Large Fire Damages Moore's Riverboat Restaurant In Isleton
Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released.MORE NEWS: Condemned Sex Offender Harvey Heishman Dies At 74 In San Quentin Infirmary
The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.