By CBS13 Staff
Rancho Cordova News

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released.

The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.