CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers arrested a person accused of vandalizing an Amazon delivery truck following a dispute with another neighbor in Citrus Heights, police said Thursday.
The Citrus Heights Police Department said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. along Antelope Road east of Roseville Road.
The suspect was arguing with a neighbor over the neighbor's dogs being aggressive, police said.
An Amazon driver in the area attempted to intervene, and that’s when police said the suspect jumped on top of the delivery vehicle and smashed out the windshield.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody a short while later.
No injuries were reported.