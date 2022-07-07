MODESTO (CBS13) — A 15-year-old Modesto girl said she has forgiven the man who allegedly shot her through her closet wall.

The Modesto Police Department said this happened early Saturday morning. Aurora Morales recalled that terrifying morning she was shot.

“I was literally bleeding internally and about to drown in my own blood,” she said.

Aurora was sleeping in her own bed after a night with friends when she was woken up by a loud noise and a bullet piercing through her bedroom wall.

“[It was] like something exploded,” she said. “I was having trouble breathing. That’s when I knew I got hurt.”

Her family, including her 11-year-old brother, Oscar, rushed into her room.

“I just saw my sister on her knees,” Oscar said. “I saw that she got shot. I saw blood on her back.”

The siblings said it’s a night they’ll never forget.

“I got scared and started crying because I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Oscar said.

Aurora showed CBS13 the bullet hole in her closet.

“That’s the proof that it actually happened and that I actually survived a bullet hitting me,” she said.

Modesto police said Giovanni Omar Gutierrez Garcia, 22, fired a handgun inside of a nearby garage, but the bullet landed inside Aurora’s bedroom.

“Accidents happen, and if that was me in his position, I would want to be forgiven, too, and not claimed as a person that wanted to kill someone,” Aurora said.

Only four days after Aurora nearly lost her life, she’s already able to forgive.

“I’m here, I’m alive, I’m safe, I’m healthy,” she said.

Modesto police said the suspect was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and hit with several felony charges.