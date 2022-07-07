MODESTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Modesto late Wednesday night.
Modesto police say, just before 11 p.m., officers got a report of a person down in the roadway at the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenues.
At the scene, officers found a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released at this point.
No information about the possible vehicle that struck the man was available.