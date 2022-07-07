ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Firefighters say access issues complicated a fire fight in a field near Orangevale early Thursday afternoon.
The fire was first reported just after noon near Snipes Boulevard and Twin Lakes Avenue.
Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the incident appears to have started near a homeless camp.
Despite the area being difficult to access, crews were able to keep the flames to about one-fourth of an acre.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged, officials say.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.