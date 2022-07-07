COLFAX (CBS13) — A trip through the Sierra may soon be a little safer for drivers and the animals who live there.

Caltrans unveiled new animal crossing projects across the state as an effort to help prevent cars from colliding with wildlife.

“Approximately 26,000 animals are hit each year by drivers,” said Tracy Robinson of Caltrans.

The project includes an $87 million overpass along Highway 101 in Southern California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has committed $50 million for these types of animal safety projects.

“These are definitely important features that we want to continue incorporating,” said Caltrans spokesperson Raquel Borrayo.

The two newest crossings are planned to be built in Placer County along Interstate 80 east of Colfax where an average of 70,000 cars and trucks pass by each day.

“We’re up in the mountains so you’ve got the potential for large wildlife,” Borrayo said.

The two crossings will be tunnels underneath I-80 that are 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide, which gives the critters a safe way to get to the other side of the freeway without getting hit.

“Most people won’t even know they are there when they are driving on the highway,” Borrayo said.

Caltrans said these types of underpasses have been successful in other forested areas.

“We have evidence of bear, mountain lion, deer, you name it, they are using it,” Borrayo said.

So how do wildlife learn where to safely cross?

“We do have fencing that helps direct them to these areas,” Borrayo said.

Many people who drive through this area support the idea.

“I think that would be awesome,” one driver said. “I’ve seen them in other places and they seem to work. The animals use them.”

The new crossings are part of a larger $93 million project along the six-mile stretch of I-80, which will also repave the road, widen lanes and improve drainage to help prevent mud and rockslides.

“This is a project that is going to help animals and humans get to their destination safely,” Borrayo said.

Construction on the project is set to begin in the fall of next year.