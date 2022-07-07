TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire burning near Truckee on Thursday:
12:24 p.m.
Truckee police say an evacuation order has been issued for zones TPD-E112 due to the wildfire. Residents should evacuate immediately. Residents are being urged to check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.
According to the Truckee Fire Protection District, the wildfire is in the area of Butterfield Drive and has grown to about 5-10 acres. Firefighters are reporting a moderate rate of spread.
#BREAKING @TruckeePolice issuing mandatory evacuations for a wildfire burning in the area. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/nUuVkGd5Uy
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 7, 2022
Fire crews are working in the area and an aircraft has been ordered to the scene, officials say.