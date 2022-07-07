CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California Wildfires, Truckee News

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire burning near Truckee on Thursday: 

12:24 p.m.

Truckee police say an evacuation order has been issued for zones TPD-E112 due to the wildfire. Residents should evacuate immediately. Residents are being urged to check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates. 

According to the Truckee Fire Protection District, the wildfire is in the area of Butterfield Drive and has grown to about 5-10 acres. Firefighters are reporting a moderate rate of spread. 

Fire crews are working in the area and an aircraft has been ordered to the scene, officials say. 