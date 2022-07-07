TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire burning near Truckee on Thursday:

4:30 p.m.

The wildfire burning near Truckee was determined to be human-caused, officials said. Truckee police said officers took arrested a woman who admitted to intentionally starting several spot fires that led to the bigger blaze.

The Truckee Fire Protection District said the evacuated area has been split into two zones: TRK-112A and TRK-112B, or west and east.

TRK-112A remains under a mandatory evacuation order while the order for TRK-112B has been lifted.

Truckee Fire also said the Legacy Trail remains closed as well as Joerger and Butterfield drives.

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Containment was at 60%

2:29 p.m.

Authorities say firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the wildfire at 12 acres.

1:43 p.m.

The Truckee Fire Protection District says they are holding the fire to 10-12 acres.

Units are expected to be on scene into the evening hours.

12:24 p.m.

Truckee police say an evacuation order has been issued for zones TPD-E112 due to the wildfire. Residents should evacuate immediately. Residents are being urged to check Community.Zonehaven.com for updates.

According to the Truckee Fire Protection District, the wildfire is in the area of Butterfield Drive and has grown to about 5-10 acres. Firefighters are reporting a moderate rate of spread.

Fire crews are working in the area and an aircraft has been ordered to the scene, officials say.