DAVIS (CBS13) — An officer who served with the UC Davis Police Department for more than two decades died this week of complications resulting from a heart attack he suffered while on duty, officials said Thursday.
UC Davis police said Officer Walter Broussard served on the force for more than 24 years.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said Broussard also served with them for seven years as a sheriff’s deputy.
While at UC Davis, Officer Broussard took on various roles including, but not limited to, a defensive tactics instructor, hostage negotiation, field training officer, and K9 officer.
“Walter will be remembered for being full of life, with a joke and a smile ready for all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He is survived by his wife Mary Grace and his children,” UC Davis police said in a Facebook post.