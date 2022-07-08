SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters were battling a fire in an open field near Sacramento International Airport late Friday afternoon.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the blaze was in the area south of Interstate 5 between Metro Air Parkway and Powerline Road.
As of approximately 4 p.m., the department upgraded the blaze to a three-alarm fire, meaning multiple resources responded to the scene.
No structures were threatened at the moment and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.