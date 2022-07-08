CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By Christopher Baker
Filed Under:North Highlands News, Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — An apartment fire left four people displaced in North Highlands.

On Friday, just before 1:30 a.m., at Pepperwood Knoll Apartments, firefighters arrived at Lexington Crossing Lane to respond to reports of a fire.

READ MORE: Raiders' Morgan Is NFL's First Black Female Team President

When they arrived, firefighters could see large flames coming out of a second-story balcony.

READ MORE: Shinzo Abe, Former Japanese Prime Minister, Assassinated During Campaign Speech

Witnesses said that they were woken up by the sounds of explosions and fire alarms.

According to a Sacramento Metro Fire representative, the fire could have easily damaged nearby structures, but the quick work of firefighters prevented that from happening.

MORE NEWS: 'People Have Lost Their Heart': Hit-And-Run Drivers Leave Grieving Families In The Dark

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js