SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After several violent weekends in downtown Sacramento, businesses in the area are refusing to open.

Two popular nightclubs — The Park Ultra Lounge and Mix Downtown — are temporarily closed after last weekend’s shootings on 16th and L streets, they say, to respect victims and give their staff time to heal.

There have been several violent incidents in downtown Sacramento, including April’s mass shooting on K Street that claimed six lives, and most recently, a shooting on July 4 that injured three and killed a local football coach.

“This has taken a toll on us,” said Deborah Grimes.

Her 31-year-old son, Greg Grimes, coached at Inderkum High School and is just the latest life lost, forcing another grieving family to bury a loved one.

“We’re never ever going to be the same,” Grimes said.

The shooting that claimed Grimes happened near 15th and L streets.

“It’s unfortunate. I feel like the nightlife will change,” said Melodie Shih.

She is visiting downtown Sacramento for the weekend and is concerned that clubs aren’t opening.

“A lot of downtown, midtown, Bank on a nightlife where teens and the college kids come out,” Shih said.

CBS13 has interviewed downtown businesses in the past about security measures, including facial recognition software.

“We’re going to be scanning everybody’s ID and photographing it when they walk in,” said Flatstick Pub Manager Adam Richards.

The clubs share the information and flag anyone who’s misbehaved.

“We can ultimately make a decision based off how egregious the act was,” Richards said.

But is that enough?

“Those security measures are a by-product of what did happen, but there needs to be preventative measures,” Shih said.

The Sacramento Police Department said they’re increasing patrols during the evening hours and are in contact with private security companies to ensure everyone’s safety.