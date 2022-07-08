STOCKTON — Stockton Police need the public’s help finding a suspect in a July 7 incident that ended with one person dying.
On July 7, at 5:33 p.m., two people, a man, and a woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough when a suspect set the tent on fire.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the male victim did not survive.
Stockton Police encourage anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.