STOCKTON — Stockton police said they need the public’s help finding a suspect in a July 7 incident that ended with her boyfriend dying.
On July 7, at 5:33 p.m., two people, a man, and a woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough when a suspect set the tent on fire.
Stockton police confirmed late Friday afternoon that the suspect was a homeless woman and the two people inside the tent were her boyfriend with another woman. The suspect is accused of lighting the tent on fire after finding the two inside.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the suspect's boyfriend did not survive.
Stockton Police encourage anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.