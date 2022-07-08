YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Bay Fire which ignited in Yuba County on Friday:
Cal Fire NEU said the forward progress of the Bay Fire was stopped. The blaze was estimated at 26 acres in size. Crews were performing extensive mop-up efforts.
3:10 p.m.
Cal Fire said the Bay Fire was estimated around 20 acres.
The following road closures are in place:
- Scott Grant Road at Marysville Road
- Peoria Road at Marysville Road
- Marysville Road at Fruitland Road
- Dawn Drive at Big Oak Lane
Evacuation orders and road closures have been issued in Yuba County due to the growth of a vegetation fire.
Cal Fire firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Bayberry Lane and Marysville Road, southeast of Loma Rica.
According to Cal Fire, there are multiple spot fires that they estimate to be 10-15 acres.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Zone LOM-E088, at Bayberry Lane and Marysville Road.
An evacuation shelter can be found at the Sycamore Ranch campground where the Yuba County Care and Sheltering Team is preparing to assist.
Travelers are being asked to stay away from the area around the Bay Fire. Marysville Road is closed between Fruitland Road and Scott Grant Road.