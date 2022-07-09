GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Crews stopped the forward progress of a fire that ignited near the Nimbus Fish Hatchery along the American River late Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: Electra Fire: Containment Jumps To 72%; All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted
Metro Fire of Sacramento said several homeless camps were in the area but it is unclear at this time how the fire started.READ MORE: Stockton Police Still Searching For Suspect Who Set Tent On Fire After Finding Boyfriend Inside With Another Woman
At around 4:20 p.m., Metro Fire said firefighters would remain at the scene for approximately another hour to mop up and put out potential hotspots.
The fire grew to approximately 2 acres in sizeMORE NEWS: Turlock Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Merced