By CBS13 Staff
GOLD RIVER

GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Crews stopped the forward progress of a fire that ignited near the Nimbus Fish Hatchery along the American River late Saturday afternoon.

(credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento)

Metro Fire of Sacramento said several homeless camps were in the area but it is unclear at this time how the fire started.

At around 4:20 p.m., Metro Fire said firefighters would remain at the scene for approximately another hour to mop up and put out potential hotspots.

The fire grew to approximately 2 acres in size

