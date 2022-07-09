SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A group of Sacramento Republic FC fans will participate in a silent protest during Saturday’s match over the club’s silence on reproductive rights.
The Tower Bridge Battalion tailgate at Heart Health Park was what you'd expect to see on a Saturday night ahead of the 8 p.m. match against the Oakland Roots. They set up in the usual spot by the front gates, dressed in their old glory red, maple, and eggshell bests.
What was different, though, was that the battalion — which usually participates in song, chants, cheering and yelling for the full 90 minutes — would only be seen once inside, and for the first half not heard. The decision was made by the battalion’s board as a protest against the club’s silence on abortion rights.
This isn't about the players or the coach, they say, it's about silence from the front office. The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial decision to reverse the historic Roe v. Wade which limits or bans abortion in 26 states.
Battalion members said they made the call because they believe in the club’s statement: “football can change the world.”
"I was just like, 'You know, my team is great, they're supportive of all kinds of injustices, human rights, various things,' and it was silence. It was just very obvious," said a woman named Megan who is a member of the battalion.
