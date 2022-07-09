CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Homelessness, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities in Stockton were still searching for a homeless woman accused of lighting a tent on fire after finding her boyfriend inside with another woman earlier in the week.

Both victims — a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman — were taken to the hospital where the man died from his injuries, the Stockton Police Department said.

The identities of the victims have not been released as of Saturday afternoon.

Police only described the suspect as a Hispanic woman.

The incident happened in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.