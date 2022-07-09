STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities in Stockton were still searching for a homeless woman accused of lighting a tent on fire after finding her boyfriend inside with another woman earlier in the week.
Both victims — a 35-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman — were taken to the hospital where the man died from his injuries, the Stockton Police Department said.READ MORE: Crews Gain Control Of Fire Near Fish Hatchery Along American River
The identities of the victims have not been released as of Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: Electra Fire: Containment Jumps To 72%; All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted
Police only described the suspect as a Hispanic woman.MORE NEWS: Turlock Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In Merced
The incident happened in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.