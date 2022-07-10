MODESTO (CBS13) — A standoff is underway following a fatal shooting Sunday in Modesto.
The Modesto Police Department says the shooting happened in a neighborhood on the city’s north side. Crews at the scene have an area blocked off near the intersection of Debbie Lane and Rumble Road. Some residents have been evacuated, while others have been told to stay in their homes.
Police say officers are communicating with a suspect, who appears to be barricaded inside a home.
No information has been released on the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.