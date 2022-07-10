SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a vegetation fire that flared up Sunday north of Lake Camanche.
State fire officials say the fire started in the late morning in Jackson Valley, which is located roughly 50 miles southeast of Sacramento. The flames burned about 6-and-a-half acres of grass and oak woodland before crews extinguished the blaze.
Firefighters spent the afternoon hours snuffing out hotspots amid the dry, hot weather.
Meanwhile, about 20 miles to the east, the Electra Fire continues to burn, although officials say it’s 80% contained. Since starting on Monday, the Electra Fire has burned more than 4,000 acres and threatened hundreds of buildings.