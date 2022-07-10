NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man drowned Sunday afternoon in Lake Berryessa.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Zaire Watu Fairley, of Vallejo, was at the lake with friends when he slipped on a log and fell went into the water.
An off-duty police officer dove into the lake from his boat and searched for Fairley. When he found the teenager, the officer pulled him to shore, where emergency crews began life-saving efforts.
A medical helicopter flew Fairley to Queen of the Valley hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This drowning marks the second on Lake Berryessa in as many weeks. On July 3, a father drowned while trying to rescue his son.