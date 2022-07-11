WEST POINT (CBS13) — Investigators seized nearly $5 million worth of marijuana from illegal grow sites across Calaveras County during the month of June, authorities said Monday.

The total estimated street value of the seized marijuana totaled $4,942,700, which included 4,192 growing plants and 196 pounds of processed marijuana from at least seven different addresses, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. See several photos from the grow sites below.

ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 9 - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 10- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 7- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 4 - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 3- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 2- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 5- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 6- CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)

The first bust happened on June 3. The sheriff’s office said its marijuana enforcement unit served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation on Acorn Way in Point West. The seized items there included 270 plants, 103 pounds of processed pot and 121 ounces of hash oil — all with an estimated street worth of $237,700.

Additionally, investigators found three firearms, including two ghost guns, and cited one person at the scene. West Point resident Nicholle Thomas, 28, was cited for various drug- and gun-related charges.

ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 8 - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office) ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST 7 - CALAVERAS CO SHERIFF (credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)

One week later on June 10, a search warrant was served along Arapaho Way in Burson. Investigators discovered the inside of the residence and a separate structure were converted into an indoor grow site, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies located and seized 805 plants and 20 pounds of processed weed all worth $1,046,000.

Several hazards were discovered at the Arapaho Way site including electrical hazards and severe mold, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into this site remains ongoing.

Two separate search warrants were served on June 17. At an address on Sawyer Road, the marijuana enforcement unit located and seized 782 plants with $782,000. Jaruin Ramirez Brijido, 37, of West Point, was cited on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale. On Fullen Way in Murphys, deputies located and seized 558 plants worth $558,000.

The sheriff’s office said the June 17 search warrants were unrelated.

Jian Rong Chen of Angels Camp was cited when deputies served a search warrant in the town on Riata Way on June 24. There were 522 plants and 15 pounds of processed weed all worth $691,000 were seized during this operation. Deputies discovered the interior of this residence was also converted into an indoor grow facility.

The sheriff’s office said Chen was cited on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy.

Five days later on June 29, deputies served search warrants at two separate locations.

The first was on Leonard Way in San Andreas. Deputies seized 72 plants and 58 pounds of processed marijuana all worth $91,000. A gun was also recovered at the scene, authorities said. Additionally, deputies discovered water used for the grow site was being diverted from West Murray Creek. The sheriff’s office said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has engaged in a collaborative investigation into the matter.

On Del Sol Lane in San Andreas, deputies located and recovered 1,183 plants worth $1,537,000. The sheriff’s office said the interior of a large shop structure was converted into an indoor grow facility.