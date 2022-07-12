TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock man was arrested for attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed another person during a fight, authorities said Tuesday.
Kenneth James Shipman, 39, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and is being held on $500,000 bail.
The Turlock Police Department said the fight was first reported just before 1 p.m. on Monday from Castor Street.
When officers arrived at the area, the victim was able to flag them down and provide them with the suspect's name and the general area where he lived. The victim also stated the stabbing followed a disagreement between the two men.
Turlock police said they briefly spotted Shipman along West Main Street. He was able to evade being captured, forcing authorities to set up a perimeter in the area as they searched for the suspect. Officers eventually learned Shipman had fled his residence in the area and was hiding at a neighboring residence.
Shipman surrendered approximately one hour after he was initially spotted and then was taken into custody.