SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the area of 13th Street and Broadway that left one person hospitalized, the Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday night.
Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area and located a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he's expected to survive, police said.
No arrests have been made, and there is no information available on a suspect.