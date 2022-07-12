CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the area of 13th Street and Broadway that left one person hospitalized, the Sacramento Police Department said Tuesday night.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area and located a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he’s expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made, and there is no information available on a suspect.

